Principal Financial Group (PFG) Share Value Rose While Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Lifted Stake; Archon Capital Management Holding in Zix (ZIXI) Lowered by $5.86 Million as Market Value Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 547,252 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 85.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 16,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 34,677 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 18,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 671,682 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Validus; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 07/05/2018 – Principal Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $4.86 million for 20.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

