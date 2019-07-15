Principal Financial Group (PFG) Share Price Rose While Grimes & Company Lifted Stake by $727,800; Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) Market Valuation Rose While Rivernorth Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 31,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 475,181 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 443,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 65,557 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has declined 1.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.10% the S&P500.

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 14,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,322 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, up from 126,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $59.12. About 789,916 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL EXPANDS DIGITAL REACH WITH ROBUSTWEALTH PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – Principal Names New Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 12/04/2018 – Novan Business Chief Jeff Hunter to Continue Serving as Principal Financial Office; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO) by 742,622 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All (ASG) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,487 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Grwth & Income Oppty F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.33 million shares or 0.35% less from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zazove Associates Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 18,396 shares. 11,516 are held by Alethea Cap Limited Com. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0.01% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 17,857 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 18,557 shares. 78,057 were accumulated by Shaker Financial Ltd Liability. Seabridge Inv Limited Liability reported 132,885 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 0% or 483,827 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Hl Ser Limited Liability holds 67,015 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 60,036 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Provise Management Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 43,509 shares. Cap Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 432,296 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 22,543 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 119,738 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

More notable recent BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Diversified, High-Income Bond Portfolio For 2015 – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2015, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form N-CSRS BLACKROCK FLOATING RATE For: Feb 28 – StreetInsider.com” published on May 03, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “NYSE resolves technical issue, trading resumes in affected symbols – CNBC” on May 18, 2016. More interesting news about BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: A Formula For Beating The Market With Higher Yield (Dec. 2016 Review) – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Limited Term Closed-End Funds For Steady Income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2012.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iq Hedge Multi (QAI) by 127,448 shares to 823,110 shares, valued at $24.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdrs (SPY) by 21,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,521 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Aggregate Bon (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 772,625 were reported by Alps Advisors. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 236,598 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 50,293 shares. Moneta Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% stake. Country Tru Bank & Trust holds 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 184 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 132,623 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 330,816 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest holds 1.14% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 153,968 shares. Conning Inc invested in 1.25% or 798,530 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.05% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 5,453 shares. Moreover, Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 25 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 21,904 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 5,344 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $144,270 activity. Shares for $44,100 were sold by Friedrich Amy Christine.