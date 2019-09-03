Principal Financial Group Maintains Position in Realty Income (O); Origin Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding by $2.59 Million as Share Price Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 105,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.17% or $11.41 during the last trading session, reaching $100.76. About 8.55M shares traded or 303.82% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 8,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 499,425 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.74M, up from 490,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 837,233 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei stated it has 208,066 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.03% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 666 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division has 22,730 shares. Counselors holds 4,447 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 314,257 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 400 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 433,813 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 18,578 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 54,680 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Company stated it has 2,013 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0.47% or 27,454 shares. 13,853 are held by Mariner Limited Liability Company. Mackenzie Fin accumulated 40,206 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 124,264 shares to 8.03M shares, valued at $320.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,233 shares, and cut its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

