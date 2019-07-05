Principal Financial Group Lowered Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding; Polyone (POL) Sentiment Is 1.14

Polyone Corp (POL) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 104 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 91 sold and decreased stock positions in Polyone Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 69.16 million shares, down from 70.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Polyone Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 71 Increased: 66 New Position: 38.

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 27.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 184,888 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)’s stock declined 16.10%. The Principal Financial Group Inc holds 481,646 shares with $21.38 million value, down from 666,534 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $4.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.98. About 1.04 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as ‘inadequate’; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Group Consisted of Members of Nordstrom Family; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES J. CREW’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS CAA2 CFR; 29/03/2018 – INDOCHINO Named the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Couldn’t Reach Agreement With Family Group on Acceptable Pric

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Invest owns 52,300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp invested in 0.02% or 107,122 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 126,095 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 430 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 929,173 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Co has 24,010 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 331,678 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs stated it has 8,736 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 0.04% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 10,900 shares. Fmr Lc owns 37,426 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Nordstrom had 22 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) rating on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $46 target. Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 16 report.

Principal Financial Group Inc increased Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) stake by 40,865 shares to 2.52M valued at $56.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Ozk stake by 477,434 shares and now owns 4.82 million shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $122.53M for 9.99 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 73,013 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (POL) has declined 36.93% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN

Analysts await PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 2.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.71 per share. POL’s profit will be $56.81M for 10.53 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by PolyOne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The Company’s Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. It has a 16.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites.

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation for 1.09 million shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 418,523 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.7% invested in the company for 748,677 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 74,852 shares.