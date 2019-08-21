Principal Financial Group Lowered Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $1.27 Million; Webster Bank Position in Home Depot (HD) Has Lifted as Market Value Rose

Webster Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 16,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $217.09. About 12.17M shares traded or 211.29% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 19,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.08 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 2.51 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST)

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK) by 62,465 shares to 54,995 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 6,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,749 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TELUS launches unlimited home internet data across all speed tiers – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “”You prepare for war”: how one U.S. firm tried escaping Trump’s China tariffs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $211.12M for 21.17 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7,133 shares to 265,076 shares, valued at $27.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 235,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

