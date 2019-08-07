Principal Financial Group Lowered Entergy New (ETR) Position as Stock Price Rose; Thermon Group Holding (THR) Stake Increased by New South Capital Management Inc

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 67,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 587,139 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.15 million, down from 654,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $105.68. About 573,353 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – Entergy Declares Dividend; 29/05/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Entergy, Exits Suez; 06/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR IN MASSACHUSETTS SHUT ON WATER LEAK; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – NRC ISSUES CONFIRMATORY ORDER TO ENTERGY; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (THR) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 106,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 669,999 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, up from 563,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermon Group Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 39,023 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 0.1% or 908,022 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 42,889 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farmers Tru holds 26,726 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Horrell Cap Management Inc has 1.52% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 31,197 shares. 357,212 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Management. Jump Trading Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Lmr Prtn Llp accumulated 15,892 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.26M shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.01% stake. Asset One Limited owns 152,009 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 2,785 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% stake.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 47,222 shares to 379,728 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 11,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM).

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 13,300 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $429,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 92,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $8,455 activity.