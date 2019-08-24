Principal Financial Group Lifted Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP); Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Decreased Holding

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 15,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 666,312 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.44 million, up from 650,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 167,145 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09M, down from 173,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 465,271 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97M for 12.07 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 39,218 shares to 63,160 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 83,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Aperio Group Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc has invested 0.08% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). 31,289 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob. Fil Ltd owns 59,720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas-based United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Rdl Financial Inc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 18,493 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 2.05 million shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) or 277,360 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 109,313 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 299,680 shares stake. Smithfield Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 105 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher accumulated 3,964 shares. Smith Graham And Inv LP holds 0.59% or 59,450 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 2,021 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation stated it has 33,454 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 195,805 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,503 shares. 10,310 are owned by Private Communications Na. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.6% or 62,299 shares in its portfolio. Monroe Commercial Bank Trust Mi has invested 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 31,612 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Michigan-based Dillon Assoc has invested 4.4% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Burns J W And Com Ny invested in 3,850 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 9,575 shares. Pecaut And Communication holds 0.17% or 864 shares in its portfolio. Madison Invest Hldgs stated it has 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 976 were accumulated by Sageworth Tru.