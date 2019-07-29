Principal Financial Group Lifted Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stake by $11.75 Million as Stock Value Rose; Richard C Young & Company Maintains Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN)

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 2,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,010 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, up from 60,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.25. About 4.03 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 53.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 98,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,018 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.81 million, up from 185,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.79. About 1.33 million shares traded or 49.14% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyberArk: This Privileged Account Protector Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyberArk (CYBR) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.1% – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of June 21st Options Trading For CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 26,425 shares to 496,092 shares, valued at $95.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 27,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap stated it has 41,422 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Choate Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,034 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Forte Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv accumulated 0.41% or 10,779 shares. Moreover, Skba Cap Management Llc has 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 2,146 shares. Moreover, Quantres Asset Mngmt has 0.91% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 11,800 shares. Notis invested in 0.19% or 3,750 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie invested in 70,533 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.58% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Covington Capital, California-based fund reported 4,113 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.24% stake. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability holds 209,784 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 461,091 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.