Principal Financial Group Lifted Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding by $3.08 Million; Buckhead Capital Management Holds Stake in Western Digital (WDC)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 37,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,920 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 74,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 885,047 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 192.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 279,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,467 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 145,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 303,902 shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL BUYS 7.60% OF SV CREDITLINE; 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 02/04/2018 – ICICI HASN’T GOTTEN COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH INVESTIGATIVE AGENCIES; 27/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From ICICI Bank Ltd; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI NOTICE ON ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE OF RULES; 13/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI Securities may launch IPO in next 10-15 days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares to 18,655 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,871 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

