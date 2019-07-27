Principal Financial Group Increases Stake in Bgc Partners (BGCP); As Bb&T (BBT) Share Value Declined, Holder First Eagle Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 3.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13.12M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610.44 million, down from 16.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 3.41 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.22 million, up from 17.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 2.16 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 08/03/2018 – Medadyn Partners With BGC International Holdings For Billions In Verifiable Gold To Back Cryptocurrency Transactions; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY REVENUES $956.6 MLN VS $783.2 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 2Q REV. FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Now Sees 1Q Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings Above High End of Range of Prior Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Successful Execution on Series of Capital-Raising and Deleveraging Actions Undertaken by Cantor and BGC; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners Long-term Issuer Default Ratings at ‘BBB-‘ and Short-term IDRs at ‘F3’; 23/03/2018 – BGC REPLACED $150M CREDIT PACT WITH $250M UNSECURED PACT; 28/03/2018 – BGC Partners to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CANTOR FITZGERALD & BGC AT ‘BBB-‘, OTLK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,197 were reported by Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company. Ajo LP holds 39,663 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 210,030 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt, a Guernsey-based fund reported 40,488 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Ims Management owns 0.15% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 33,510 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 518,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 11.23M shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Proshare Llc holds 0% or 34,126 shares. Numerixs Techs Inc has invested 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Blair William & Com Il has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 25,738 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc invested 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 67,900 shares in its portfolio.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 9,173 shares to 168,281 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,248 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 4.41M shares to 26.11M shares, valued at $226.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 53,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).