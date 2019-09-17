Principal Financial Group Increases Holding in Central Pac Finl (CPF); As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Shares Declined, Speece Thorson Capital Group Lifted Holding by $1.66 Million

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (CPF) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.37% . The institutional investor held 247,016 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, up from 231,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Central Pac Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $829.43 million market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. It is down 6.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q EPS 48c; 10/05/2018 – VP Martines Gifts 350 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF); 10/05/2018 – JAPAN’S INPEX EXEC: TRIAL OPS OF OFFSHORE CPF FACILITY TO BE COMPLETE BY END-MAY, GAS PRODUCTION TO FOLLOW; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q NET 3.05 BLN BAHT :CPF TB; 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC BOOSTS DIV TO 21C/SHR, WAS 19C, EST. 19C; 10/05/2018 – CFO Morimoto Gifts 400 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 28,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 114,703 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, up from 86,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.32% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 3.04 million shares traded or 58.32% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 299,474 shares to 818,723 shares, valued at $51.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nevro Corp by 6,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,048 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $924,399 activity. MATSUMOTO COLBERT M also bought $56,859 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares. 1,900 shares valued at $54,026 were bought by FRY EARL E on Friday, June 7. Ngo Agnes Catherine also bought $253,508 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares. Ota Saedene K also bought $99,509 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares. 8,627 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares with value of $255,791 were bought by Yonamine Paul K. 1,700 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares with value of $48,338 were bought by KURISU DUANE K.

More notable recent Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Central Pacific Financial Corp. Appoints Paul K. Yonamine Chairman And CEO – PR Newswire” published on September 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)â€™s Upcoming 0.8% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CPF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.28 million shares or 2.22% less from 25.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 11,498 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 42,967 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 25 shares. Principal Fin Gp owns 0.01% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 247,016 shares. Boston Prtn invested in 557,458 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 122,100 shares. Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Tru Co Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 111 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 6,773 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 510,075 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 53,200 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Network reported 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 8,312 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co accumulated 7,138 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 442,601 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co holds 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 1,260 shares. 23 are owned by Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability. 13,250 are held by Qs Ltd Liability Corporation. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 4,724 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 59,605 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Lc owns 28 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0.05% or 11,431 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Speece Thorson Gp accumulated 114,703 shares or 1.81% of the stock. British Columbia Inv reported 41,529 shares.