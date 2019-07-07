Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Both Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) and Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) are each other’s competitor in the Life Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Financial Group Inc. 52 1.09 N/A 5.52 9.92 Prudential Financial Inc. 95 0.65 N/A 8.27 11.87

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Principal Financial Group Inc. and Prudential Financial Inc. Prudential Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Financial Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Principal Financial Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Principal Financial Group Inc. and Prudential Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 0.6% Prudential Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.52 beta indicates that Principal Financial Group Inc. is 52.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Prudential Financial Inc. has beta of 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Principal Financial Group Inc. and Prudential Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prudential Financial Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Prudential Financial Inc. has an average target price of $109, with potential upside of 6.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principal Financial Group Inc. and Prudential Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.6% and 67.8% respectively. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Prudential Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Financial Group Inc. -2.23% 0.9% 11.32% 11.12% -7.33% 24.02% Prudential Financial Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 4.64% 2.48% -1.64% 20.45%

For the past year Principal Financial Group Inc. was more bullish than Prudential Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Prudential Financial Inc. beats Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services, including retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution pension plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, and employee stock ownership plans; individual retirement accounts and payroll deduction plans; investment-only products; and annuities, mutual funds, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation and income annuity products, mutual funds, asset management, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits consisting of group dental and vision insurance, individual and group disability insurance, and group life insurance; and individual life insurance products comprising universal and variable universal life insurance, and term life insurance, as well as non-medical fee-for-service claims administration services in the United States. It also provides insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers life insurance, annuities, retirement-related, mutual funds, and investment management products and services. It operates through U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management, U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance, and International Insurance divisions. The U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management division provides individual variable and fixed annuity products; and recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, and institutional and retail investment services. It also offers brokerage services; guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements, structured settlement annuities, and other group annuities; and investment management and advisory services to the public and private marketplace. The U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance division provides individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets; and group life, and long-term and short-term group disability, as well as group corporate, bank, and trust-owned life insurance products to institutional clients. It also sells accidental death and dismemberment, and other ancillary coverages; and offers plan administrative services. The International Insurance division provides individual life insurance, retirement, and related products. The company serves individual and institutional customers through third-party broker-dealers, independent financial planners, financial professionals, third-party financial advisors, brokers, benefits consultants, sales force, wire houses, banks, general agencies, producer groups, life planners, and life consultants. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.