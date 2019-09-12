Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Life Insurance company, Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Principal Financial Group Inc. has 73.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.09% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Principal Financial Group Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.92% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Principal Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.00% 0.60% Industry Average 8.60% 32.00% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Principal Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Financial Group Inc. N/A 55 10.51 Industry Average 1.18B 13.73B 14.59

Principal Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Principal Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Financial Group Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 1.00 2.00

$53.5 is the consensus price target of Principal Financial Group Inc., with a potential downside of -6.91%. The competitors have a potential upside of 52.97%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Principal Financial Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Principal Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principal Financial Group Inc. -4.19% -1.16% 2.04% 20.57% -0.39% 31.4% Industry Average 2.66% 8.46% 5.67% 10.45% 19.06% 19.59%

For the past year Principal Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Principal Financial Group Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Principal Financial Group Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.54. Competitively, Principal Financial Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.14 which is 13.95% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Principal Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Principal Financial Group Inc.’s competitors beat Principal Financial Group Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services, including retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution pension plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, and employee stock ownership plans; individual retirement accounts and payroll deduction plans; investment-only products; and annuities, mutual funds, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation and income annuity products, mutual funds, asset management, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits consisting of group dental and vision insurance, individual and group disability insurance, and group life insurance; and individual life insurance products comprising universal and variable universal life insurance, and term life insurance, as well as non-medical fee-for-service claims administration services in the United States. It also provides insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.