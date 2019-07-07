Principal Financial Group Holds Stake in Borgwarner (BWA); Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Market Value Rose While Meritage Portfolio Management Has Raised Position by $7.37 Million

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 61,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,973 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.55 million, up from 77,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 332,086 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 57,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 388,299 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92 million, up from 331,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 1.04 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,520 shares to 733 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHV) by 38,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,582 shares, and cut its stake in S & P 500 Depositary Receipt (SPY).

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 10,417 shares to 218,383 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,233 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).