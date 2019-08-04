Principal Financial Group Holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Has Boosted by $748,080 as Share Value Declined; Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Holder Amg National Trust Bank Has Upped Holding

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 14,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 59,581 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 45,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.74 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 46,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 660,122 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22M, up from 613,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 7.21 million shares traded or 20.15% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T (NYSE:T) by 10,149 shares to 43,219 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 21,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,021 shares, and cut its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE).

