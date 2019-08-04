Principal Financial Group Holding in Ambev Sa (ABEV) Has Upped by $1.63 Million; As Kb Financial Group (KB) Share Value Declined, Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Its Holding

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 406,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 4.17 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94M, up from 3.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 19.72M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video)

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 126,934 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 244,600 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $872.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 52,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,928 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01B and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,105 shares to 200,440 shares, valued at $36.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 17,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,887 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).