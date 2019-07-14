Principal Financial Group Has Upped Its Holding in Western Digital (WDC) by $8.59 Million as Stock Value Declined; Jfs Wealth Advisors Holds Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 40.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 179,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,876 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.84 million, up from 441,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 6.58 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online; 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even Higher; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 9,063 shares to 98,471 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 84,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,432 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Camarda Ltd Liability accumulated 238 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 18,240 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Agf Inc stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 111,896 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.64% or 1,748 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Communications (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested in 621 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Grassi Investment reported 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability has 835 shares. Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome accumulated 136,000 shares or 3.92% of the stock. Vantage Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 31,369 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd has 1,061 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 305 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank And Tru invested in 1,560 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Ltd has invested 5.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 639,108 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Permit Cap Llc has 3.11% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pennsylvania Trust invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 190,176 were accumulated by Mount Lucas Mngmt Limited Partnership. Lazard Asset Mgmt invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.13% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 761,925 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0.05% or 965,863 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp reported 0% stake. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 25,854 shares in its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Citigroup stated it has 308,695 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 25,505 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 762 shares. Toth Advisory Corp reported 40 shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 26,759 shares to 479,411 shares, valued at $87.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 98,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.24M shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).