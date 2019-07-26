Principal Financial Group Has Upped Its Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stake by $1.57 Million; Sunbelt Securities Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) Cut as Stock Value Rose

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 522,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.54 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07 million, up from 4.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 38.38M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO RETURN TO FULL OPERATION BY JUNE 30, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake: 202M Votes Against Compensation Resolution, 166.4M in Favor; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. 5.91 million shares were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C., worth $19.47 million. $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR. $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by Lawler Robert D..

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

