Principal Financial Group Has Trimmed Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake; Symphony Asset Management Has Upped By $329,943 Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 0.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 1,794 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Principal Financial Group Inc holds 345,460 shares with $93.14 million value, down from 347,254 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $61.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $365.97. About 340,394 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 67.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 3,027 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 7,484 shares with $818,000 value, up from 4,457 last quarter. American Express Co now has $102.97B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $124.11. About 963,187 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3,705 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.08% or 184,515 shares. Provise Grp Inc Llc accumulated 62,209 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.27% or 465,153 shares. Alphamark Lc invested in 218 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc invested 1.24% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 40,790 are held by Zeke Limited. Roundview Capital Lc reported 18,745 shares stake. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.97% or 60,895 shares in its portfolio. 8,859 were accumulated by Becker Capital Mgmt. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0.47% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Naples Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 1,850 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 65,755 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Lc has 0.7% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 15,250 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 9.93% above currents $124.11 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, July 22 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 22.

Principal Financial Group Inc increased National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) stake by 5,784 shares to 1.57M valued at $86.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) stake by 6,231 shares and now owns 625,314 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -0.90% below currents $365.97 stock price. Northrop had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. UBS maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley upgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Tuesday, August 6 to “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 79 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 541,309 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.01% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 9 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 5,000 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.1% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 4,310 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advisors Ltd has invested 0.04% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.16% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0.43% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Wespac Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 264,848 shares. 13.76M were accumulated by Vanguard Gru Incorporated. Parsons Capital Ri owns 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 833 shares. Reilly Limited Liability Co invested in 1,119 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 33,628 are held by Lsv Asset Mngmt.