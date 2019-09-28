Principal Financial Group Has Trimmed Its American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Position; Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Shorts Raised By 5.41%

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) stake by 9.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 76,823 shares as American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO)’s stock declined 25.73%. The Principal Financial Group Inc holds 775,425 shares with $13.11 million value, down from 852,248 last quarter. American Eagle Outfitters In now has $2.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 3.19 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL); 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) had an increase of 5.41% in short interest. AGIO's SI was 9.09 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.41% from 8.62 million shares previously. With 555,300 avg volume, 16 days are for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)'s short sellers to cover AGIO's short positions. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 497,461 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 55.14 million shares or 1.40% less from 55.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Retail Bank De invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 68,127 shares. First Light Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 247,897 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking reported 208,700 shares stake. Tudor Et Al holds 0.01% or 9,161 shares. Csat Investment Advisory L P reported 178 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability holds 0% or 750 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 191 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited owns 50,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.48% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) or 80,000 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Numerixs Investment reported 700 shares. 9,700 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. 597,839 were accumulated by Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corporation. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Grp has invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients.

Principal Financial Group Inc increased United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) stake by 247,810 shares to 1.52M valued at $43.46 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 99,279 shares and now owns 509,573 shares. Chemours Co was raised too.

