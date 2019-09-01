Principal Financial Group Has Raised Its Position in Factset Resh Sys (FDS) by $438,464; Cheviot Value Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Newmont Mining (NEM) as Valuation Rose

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 6.79M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 1,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 169,141 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.99M, up from 167,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $272.09. About 239,947 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET, CFO MAURIZIO NICOLELLI ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION PACT; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 12/04/2018 – Corporate earnings rose 19.5 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to FactSet; 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – FactSet Highlights new CSR Initiatives in Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $342.52 million for 24.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cullen Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 23,200 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 902,829 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 443,000 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 1.27M shares. Capital Innovations Llc has 0.34% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 36,155 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 4.11 million shares stake. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Capital Interest Investors holds 1.22M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Intl Ca reported 24,748 shares stake. Fosun Limited reported 100,690 shares stake. 1,819 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management Inc. Moreover, Boyer Corporon Wealth Lc has 1.14% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 70,993 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0.08% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Epoch Investment Partners Incorporated reported 32,213 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 0.04% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Moreover, Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership has 1.45% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 599 are owned by Macquarie Group. Hendershot Invs accumulated 22,425 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 59,660 shares. Mutual Of America Llc holds 33,665 shares. 1,393 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc reported 0.04% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc invested 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). First Republic Investment Management owns 24,277 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company has 20,804 shares. Coldstream reported 0.1% stake.