Principal Financial Group Has Raised Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN); Springbok Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Trex Co (Put) (TREX) as Share Price Rose

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 192.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 279,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 425,467 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 145,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 6.08M shares traded or 3.38% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank scraps proposal to sell home finance unit – The Hindu; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOVT NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD WAS NOT ABLE TO ATTEND MONDAY’S MEETING; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income taxt dept Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon loan case – PTI in Business Standard; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK DID NOT GIVE INDIVIDUAL LOANS TO ANY OF 5 COMPANIES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint; 12/04/2018 – ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS BOARD WILL MEET ON TUESDAY FOR STRATEGY AND BUDGET PLANNING

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (Put) (TREX) by 284.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The hedge fund held 22,300 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 396,395 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 28,176 shares to 326,702 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,871 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

