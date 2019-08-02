Principal Financial Group Has Raised Heico New (HEI.A) Position by $9.31 Million; Stock Value Were Volatile; Twele Capital Management Has Decreased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position by $3.86 Million

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 110,814 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 642,006 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.97M, up from 531,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $105.79. About 128,800 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 532,036 shares traded or 39.57% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6,677 shares to 569,880 shares, valued at $28.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 394,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,060 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Double downgrade for Heico at BofA – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Wall Street Cools on These 2 Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On HEICO Corporation (HEI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KYN Announces Name Change to Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Enters Into $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KYN: A High-Yielding Fund To Take Advantage Of Growth In The MLP Space – Seeking Alpha” published on November 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KYN: A Discounted CEF For Income-Focused Energy Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 14,677 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Smith Moore And, Missouri-based fund reported 10,557 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 255,500 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi accumulated 100 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 327,346 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 152,437 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation holds 0% or 50,377 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Lc has 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 208,291 shares. 10,800 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets. Tctc Llc holds 0.29% or 333,955 shares. Cls Investments Limited Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Citadel Advisors Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 14,023 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Carroll Associate Inc holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.