Principal Financial Group Has Lowered Holding in American Express Co (AXP) as Share Value Rose; Green Valley Investors Has Lifted Home Depot Inc/The (HD) Position by $21.44 Million as Stock Price Rose

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 112,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 512,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.30 million, up from 400,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.48. About 2.02M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 17,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.87 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $128.39. About 1.53M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 2,701 shares. Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Piershale invested in 2,079 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt has invested 5.61% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sabal Tru Company has 150,026 shares. Paradigm Limited Liability reported 1,267 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 23,139 shares. Middleton & Ma stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vontobel Asset Management holds 0.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 271,760 shares. 228,127 are held by Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd. Central National Bank & Trust Comm reported 7,185 shares. Sol Management has 14,922 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. The New York-based Hs Mgmt Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 6.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ghp Inv Advsr has 8,962 shares. Bridges Invest Management has 1.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 145,914 shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 153,838 shares to 5.48M shares, valued at $292.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 9,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.66 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.