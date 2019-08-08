Principal Financial Group Has Lowered By $525,344 Its Capstead Mtg (CMO) Holding; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 501.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management acquired 5,019 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 6,019 shares with $1.10M value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $433.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.85. About 11.87 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) stake by 8.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 65,668 shares as Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO)’s stock declined 0.94%. The Principal Financial Group Inc holds 687,435 shares with $5.91 million value, down from 753,103 last quarter. Capstead Mtg Corp now has $707.11 million valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 251,684 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE

Principal Financial Group Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 40,372 shares to 2.12 million valued at $92.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) stake by 317,905 shares and now owns 637,881 shares. Cathay Gen Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capstead Mortgage had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 14 by JMP Securities. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the shares of CMO in report on Monday, February 25 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 807,617 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 3,546 shares. Aperio Limited Co reported 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 184,828 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 122,247 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru invested in 0% or 269 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 247,848 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 175,812 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 17,600 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Co holds 20,643 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Timber Hill Ltd Co reported 13,300 shares stake. Geode Lc holds 1.01 million shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.81% or 121,023 shares.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 847,365 shares to 2,635 valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) stake by 81,050 shares and now owns 6,050 shares. General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, May 20 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy”.

