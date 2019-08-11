Principal Financial Group Has Lifted Regency Ctrs (REG) Position by $24.92 Million; Share Value Declined; Opus Investment Management Decreased Position in Prudential Financial (PRU) by $637,000

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 44,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 1.67 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – Prudential and PIC reach sixth longevity reinsurance agreement amid surging demand for pension de-risking; 30/04/2018 – Two Ohio youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Michelle Qin of Santa Barbara, California named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 372,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 6.18 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.96 million, up from 5.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.98. About 586,748 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd has 10,556 shares. Ledyard Bancshares owns 0.37% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 30,857 shares. Victory Cap reported 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Regions owns 725,957 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.09% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Comerica Commercial Bank has 99,964 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Oregon-based Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability has invested 1.27% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Com owns 8,062 shares. 1.02 million are held by California Public Employees Retirement. 10,678 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 22,359 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). British Columbia Invest Mgmt stated it has 110,099 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Ltd Llc accumulated 53,663 shares. Jane Street Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 22,811 shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4,660 shares to 193,898 shares, valued at $12.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,864 shares, and cut its stake in Rpt Realty.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 100,391 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Limited Co owns 3,958 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund has 0.05% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 3,330 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 5,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Lasalle Inv Secs Ltd Llc has invested 3.85% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). California State Teachers Retirement holds 241,453 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company holds 480,803 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 233,451 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 2,134 shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 0.04% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 18,236 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 2,846 shares. Fiduciary Communication owns 0.02% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 8,448 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability owns 3.03 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

