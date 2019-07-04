Principal Financial Group Has Lifted Its Position in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by $2.36 Million as Market Value Rose; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Position in Altria Group (MO) Has Increased as Valuation Rose

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 15,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,626 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.82 million, up from 334,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $162.36. About 863,124 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 90,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.99M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 3.62M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.15% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.06% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 1,574 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 119,402 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability owns 23,830 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.34% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd owns 270,546 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0.03% or 134,989 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 2,511 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 1832 Asset Management LP stated it has 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Andra Ap reported 0.25% stake. 18,062 are owned by Strs Ohio. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.05% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Personal Advsr has 0.02% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 9,038 shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 574,561 shares to 415,649 shares, valued at $22.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) by 68,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.75M shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Com holds 4,079 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd stated it has 0.8% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Smith Moore Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 23,322 shares. Choate Inv Advsr has 9,723 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 6.33 million shares. First Business Financial Serv reported 6,753 shares. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 72,896 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 3.72 million shares. Andra Ap owns 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 103,900 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks stated it has 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 3,763 are owned by Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc owns 0.21% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 245,947 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 1.85% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Smith And Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,763 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 924,800 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $87.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 186,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,200 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

