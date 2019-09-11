Principal Financial Group Has Lifted Its Holding in Borgwarner (BWA) by $2.17 Million; Lyon Street Capital Decreased Mitek Sys (MITK) Holding by $1.26 Million; Share Price Declined

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 71.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 104,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 40,884 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 145,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 190,289 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 57,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 388,299 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92 million, up from 331,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 1.64M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.48M for 19.06 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 7,027 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Citadel Ltd Liability Com reported 84,281 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 42,200 shares. Meeder Asset holds 3,862 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Company invested in 14,250 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 1.18M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 51,988 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd accumulated 27,065 shares. 250,600 are held by Omers Administration. Centre Asset Ltd holds 16,030 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 12,904 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.09M shares.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mitek Systems: High Upside Small Cap With Buyout-Suitor Safety Net – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Benchmark downgrades Mitek after management departures – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2018. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Mitek Systems (MITK) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 23, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek -2.4% with revenue guidance light – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BorgWarner updates on Romeo JV – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bankshares Of America De holds 1.54 million shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). North Star Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0.01% or 1.82M shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group reported 1.49M shares stake. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 80,689 shares. Prudential Fin Inc reported 375,759 shares stake. Oakbrook Limited Co owns 20,980 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Co owns 0.78% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 853,801 shares. Whittier owns 1,634 shares. Stanley invested in 0.06% or 6,241 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 573 shares. Andra Ap owns 110,200 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 6,568 shares.