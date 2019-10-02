Principal Financial Group Has Increased Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stake By $1.33 Million; Royal Bank Of Canada Has Increased Kohls (KSS) Position

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 136127.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 544,510 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 544,910 shares with $25.91 million value, up from 400 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $7.40B valuation. The stock decreased 5.16% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 3.02 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer

Principal Financial Group Inc increased Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) stake by 5.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Principal Financial Group Inc acquired 20,424 shares as Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM)’s stock rose 20.47%. The Principal Financial Group Inc holds 380,149 shares with $24.71 million value, up from 359,725 last quarter. Williams Sonoma Inc now has $5.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.51% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 398,800 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma

Among 6 analysts covering Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Kohl`s has $7000 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.17’s average target is 18.72% above currents $46.47 stock price. Kohl`s had 13 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KSS in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, May 22 report. Credit Suisse maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5100 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Thursday, May 23. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $5000 target. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 22 with “Neutral”. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $7000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $64.67’s average target is -1.16% below currents $65.43 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 12 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Thursday, August 29. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Thursday, August 29 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WSM in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Sector Perform” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral”. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

