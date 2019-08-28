Principal Financial Group Has Increased Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake; Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Covered By 6 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Q2 Holdings has $10500 highest and $76 lowest target. $90.14’s average target is 2.22% above currents $88.18 stock price. Q2 Holdings had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Stephens. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, March 1. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10000 target in Friday, August 9 report. See Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) latest ratings:

Principal Financial Group Inc increased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 0.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Principal Financial Group Inc acquired 9,846 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Principal Financial Group Inc holds 1.03 million shares with $93.10M value, up from 1.02M last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $67.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $92.75. About 376,945 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Q2 Holdings, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 188,119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 56 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 334,200 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability invested in 11,383 shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn, California-based fund reported 862,548 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 14,799 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associate invested in 0% or 7,462 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,000 shares. Dubuque State Bank Tru Communication reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership owns 1.72 million shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Company reported 7,517 shares. Prescott Group Inc Cap Lc reported 4,000 shares stake. Wellington Llp has 410,123 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset holds 0.06% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 157,568 shares.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.15 billion. The firm offers Q2online, a browser digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for clients to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows clients to analyze account holder data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.18. About 23,125 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is -1.53% below currents $92.75 stock price. Duke Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9400 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited accumulated 526,227 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability owns 3,365 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc accumulated 19,158 shares. Wright Investors Serv owns 12,736 shares. The Florida-based Transamerica Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability reported 287,625 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Investment Counsel holds 0.32% or 9,659 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Investment Prns reported 4,722 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 6.85 million shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 467,745 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt holds 0.82% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 27,672 shares. American Grp Incorporated reported 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 39,704 shares to 1.09 million valued at $50.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) stake by 20,830 shares and now owns 252,116 shares. Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) was reduced too.