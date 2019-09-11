Principal Financial Group Has Cut Its Position in Ecolab (ECL) as Market Valuation Rose; As Cts (CTS) Valuation Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Position by $10.44 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cts Corp (CTS) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 360,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.35% . The institutional investor held 400,414 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 760,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cts Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 122,908 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 13/05/2018 – TELSTRA REAFFIRMED IT EXPECTS FY18 TOTAL DIV TO BE A22 CTS-SHR; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM EVDG.DE FY ADJ EBITDA ROSE 5.3 PCT TO 204.7 MLN EUR; 29/03/2018 – CTS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – CTS Corporation Announces Retirement of Director Walter Catlow; 23/04/2018 – MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL 4Q DPU 2.95 SING CENTS VS 2.88 CTS YR AGO; 28/03/2018 – CTS at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.26% STAKE IN CTS CORPORATION; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 16/05/2018 – DGAP-AFR: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT 112.8 MILLION EUROS, UP 19 PERCENT

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 4,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 460,567 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.31 million, down from 465,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $197.19. About 1.21M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,049 are held by Addenda. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pension Serv reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 2,964 were accumulated by Jump Trading Lc. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 42,614 shares. Central Bancorp And Tru holds 411 shares. Dillon & Associates reported 41,907 shares stake. Arvest State Bank Trust Division holds 78,047 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc stated it has 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 262,120 are owned by Prudential Fin. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.5% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.94% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,809 shares. 258,431 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt. Colonial Tru Advsr has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $517.64 million for 28.66 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 577,829 shares to 7.25M shares, valued at $221.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 138,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold CTS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.73 million shares or 0.51% less from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 21,226 shares. Moreover, Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.94% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Systematic Financial Mngmt LP reported 44,540 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 113,987 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 6,809 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Arrowmark Colorado Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 86,705 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 15,121 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 10,829 shares. Campbell Adviser Llc reported 11,641 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). First Trust Advsrs LP owns 69,397 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

