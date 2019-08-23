Principal Financial Group Has Boosted Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Stake; Stratus Properties (STRS) Sellers Increased By 9.18% Their Shorts

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) had an increase of 9.18% in short interest. STRS’s SI was 132,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.18% from 120,900 shares previously. With 6,600 avg volume, 20 days are for Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS)’s short sellers to cover STRS’s short positions. The SI to Stratus Properties Inc’s float is 1.76%. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 153 shares traded. Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) has declined 6.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STRS News: 16/03/2018 – Stratus Properties Yr Rev $80.3M; 05/04/2018 – ILOOKABOUT CORP – PURSUANT TO TERMS OF NON-BINDING LOI, STRATUS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS ITS OWN BUSINESS UNIT AS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 16/03/2018 – Stratus Properties Inc. Reports Year Ended December 31, 2017 Results; 05/04/2018 – iLOOKABOUT and Stratus Data Systems Enter Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent; 30/05/2018 – Stratus Video Announces Telehealth Interoperability Product – Stratus Link; 16/04/2018 – STARMALLS INC – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 2.04 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 12/03/2018 New Stratus Energy Announces Amendment of Warrants; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 30/05/2018 – Stratus Video Announces Telehealth Interoperability Product — Stratus Link; 16/03/2018 – Stratus Properties Latest Yr EPS Includes $2.01 for Asset-Sale Gain, 93c Charger for Tax Reform

Principal Financial Group Inc increased Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) stake by 2.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Principal Financial Group Inc acquired 8,547 shares as Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)’s stock rose 28.25%. The Principal Financial Group Inc holds 295,801 shares with $80.35 million value, up from 287,254 last quarter. Fair Isaac Corp now has $10.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $352.27. About 11,458 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 12,074 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank Tru holds 0.06% or 1,993 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 32,542 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 2,337 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Shell Asset holds 0.04% or 6,858 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 165,795 were accumulated by Ariel Invs Ltd Com. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Meridian Counsel Incorporated stated it has 1,048 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 11,694 shares. Polar Capital Llp invested in 89,305 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 39,372 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt has 9,100 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc owns 4,815 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp has $31000 highest and $300 lowest target. $305’s average target is -13.42% below currents $352.27 stock price. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Fair Isaac Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FICO) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: New Credit Score Rule Could Cause Concern For Fair Isaac Investors – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Claus Moldt Succeeds Dr. Stuart Wells as FICO Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Solutions To Improve Your Bad Credit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 184,888 shares to 481,646 valued at $21.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) stake by 6,712 shares and now owns 263,681 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Stratus Properties Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.40 million shares or 0.29% less from 3.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS). 13,097 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) for 949 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Management has invested 0.01% in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS). 8,989 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Advisory Services holds 809 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) for 23 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) for 2,848 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 8,603 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 10,351 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 12,870 shares. 1,442 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 9,953 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors stated it has 11,020 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS).