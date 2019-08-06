Principal Financial Group Has Boosted Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) Stake; ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Principal Financial Group Inc increased Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) stake by 86.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Principal Financial Group Inc acquired 241,173 shares as Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO)’s stock declined 4.24%. The Principal Financial Group Inc holds 519,072 shares with $5.45M value, up from 277,899 last quarter. Diamond Offshore Drilling In now has $871.58M valuation. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 3.70 million shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C

Among 5 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ManpowerGroup had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, July 22. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 11 to “Underperform”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. See ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $96.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $114.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Downgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

13/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $288,614 activity. Shares for $288,614 were sold by BUCHBAND RICHARD.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.25. About 194,556 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 27/03/2018 – Global Recruitment Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV 8.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ManpowerGroup Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 16,025 shares in its portfolio. 40,999 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.03% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 1,490 shares. Washington Trust Bank invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 90,670 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 127,428 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 729,649 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Fjarde Ap stated it has 16,392 shares. Daiwa reported 0% stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Huntington Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 100,266 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 37,349 shares. Boston Prns invested in 1.94M shares.

More notable recent ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Manpower mixed Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity. 4,000 Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) shares with value of $39,640 were bought by Gaffney Paul G.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Investors Need to Be Patient, Says NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 221,705 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 6.48M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas has invested 34.4% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Johnson Fincl Incorporated has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 0% or 44,000 shares. Foundation Resource Mgmt Inc stated it has 226,733 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 63,868 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Texas-based Energ Opportunities Mngmt Llc has invested 0.3% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Sg Americas Securities Lc invested 0.02% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Cibc World Inc owns 26,560 shares. 77,464 were accumulated by Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 20,745 shares. Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 22,509 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) stake by 6,060 shares to 173,835 valued at $16.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) stake by 6,712 shares and now owns 263,681 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.