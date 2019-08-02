Principal Financial Group Decreased Its Alleghany Del (Y) Stake by $724,608 as Valuation Rose; Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Stake Boosted by Argentiere Capital Ag

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 3.45 million shares traded or 58.99% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 1,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 63,830 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.09M, down from 65,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $691.09. About 101,412 shares traded or 13.04% up from the average. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 66,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,517 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.17% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 375,535 were reported by Suntrust Banks. St Germain D J holds 3,980 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 349,638 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gotham Asset Limited has 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 17,832 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 35,630 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.19% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 159,901 shares. Davenport And Communications Limited Liability owns 2.05M shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 435,801 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested in 0.04% or 440,252 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.13% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 7,779 are held by Pitcairn Co. Putnam Ltd Liability has 0.36% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ajo Lp invested in 159,229 shares.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $9.48 earnings per share, down 3.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $136.91M for 18.22 P/E if the $9.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.86% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 33,477 shares to 72,255 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).