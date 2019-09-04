Principal Financial Group Decreased Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $351,120; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Forte Capital Has Lifted Position

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 616 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 166,817 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.18 million, down from 167,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $495.38. About 346,436 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 61,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, up from 58,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $111.77. About 2.84 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 52.48 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

