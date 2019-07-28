Principal Financial Group Decreased By $403,636 Its Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Position; LOJAS RENNER S.A. SPONSORED ADR BRAZIL (LRENY) Sellers Increased By 312.5% Their Shorts

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) stake by 55.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)’s stock declined 3.35%. The Principal Financial Group Inc holds 6,878 shares with $327,000 value, down from 15,466 last quarter. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 1.27 million shares traded or 80.82% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 22 Days; 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $507,844 activity. $507,844 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was sold by Kopczynski Casey C. on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.60 from last year’s $-1.4 per share. After $-0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aerie Completes Enrollment Under Rhopressa Study in Japan – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aerie Pharma completes enrollment in mid-stage netarsudil study in Japan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Is Unachievable After Failed Drug Launches; 70%+ Downside – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

