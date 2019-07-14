Principal Financial Group Cut Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Position; WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 50.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 998,753 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock declined 6.90%. The Principal Financial Group Inc holds 977,871 shares with $16.14M value, down from 1.98 million last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 786,747 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M

Among 3 analysts covering WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WH Smith PLC had 13 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 2215 target in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 15 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. See WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1675.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2550.00 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 2400.00 New Target: GBX 2500.00 Unchanged

12/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1675.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2300.00 New Target: GBX 2450.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2100.00 New Target: GBX 2215.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2100.00 New Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

More notable recent WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Metro Bank bank leads losses on London markets – MarketWatch” on January 23, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “British Retailer WH Smith Is Poised for Global Growth Amid Brexit – Barron’s” published on January 25, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “The U.K. Is Worried About Running Out of Paper and Pens – Bloomberg” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) were released by: Fool.Co.Uk and their article: “Got £1k to invest? I’d buy this FTSE 250 dividend stock to beat my State Pension – Motley Fool UK” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Fool.Co.Uk‘s news article titled: “Forget the Cash ISA, here are 2 FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’d buy and hold forever – Motley Fool UK” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

The stock increased 0.19% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2076. About 199,278 shares traded. WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.24 billion GBP. It operates through two divisions, High Street and Travel. It has a 24.68 P/E ratio. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greetings cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books, as well as entertainment products.

Principal Financial Group Inc increased Transunion stake by 125,231 shares to 5.66M valued at $378.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 53,002 shares and now owns 4.65M shares. Regenxbio Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership has 936,460 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Ab holds 0.01% or 289,249 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 346,792 shares. Paragon Management invested in 16,361 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 31,016 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Amg Tru Natl Bank has 49,110 shares. Hamlin Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 2.75M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 118,364 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0% or 12,329 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 0.06% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.02% or 108,100 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 365,802 shares. 977,871 were accumulated by Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Umpqua Holdings and First Industrial Realty Trust – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.99M for 10.92 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.