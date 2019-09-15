Principal Financial Group Cut Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stake by $21.11 Million; Freshford Capital Management Boosted Holding in Post Hldgs (POST) as Market Valuation Declined

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 319,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 4.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $283.55M, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $70.29. About 541,190 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour; 24/05/2018 – Ticketmaster Presence Wins “Best In Sports Technology” At Sports Business Awards; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 585,979 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc reported 11,136 shares. Tributary Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Federated Invsts Pa holds 221,443 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 0.47% or 601,907 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated reported 295,076 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 7,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 97,431 were reported by Sei Invs. Beck Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.78% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Numerixs Tech Incorporated holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Den Berg I Inc holds 1.4% or 90,241 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 9,638 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Invest Advisors reported 0.05% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Smithfield Trust Com accumulated 230 shares.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 59,811 shares to 514,000 shares, valued at $23.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 31,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.18% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 152,909 shares. Cibc Ww reported 9,355 shares. Moreover, Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.34% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 72,186 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 65,785 shares stake. 104,582 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Company. 34,550 were reported by Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Ltd. Nomura Asset holds 25,046 shares. 16,329 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Btc Cap Mgmt owns 4,475 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc reported 4,800 shares. Penn Capital Management Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,870 shares. Fincl Architects Inc accumulated 316 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.18% or 768,050 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 1.36M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 21 shares.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.04 million for 20.92 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.