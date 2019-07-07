Principal Financial Group Cut Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) as Share Value Rose; Public Service Enterprise Grp (PEG) Stock Price Rose While Meritage Portfolio Management Has Lowered Stake

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 26,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,607 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 93,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.57. About 1.77 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 18,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.24M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.34M, down from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 3.58 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Buy 77 Percent of India’s Flipkart for $16 Billion; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Takeda snatches Shire in sweetened $62.4 bln deal; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – INITIATIVES ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY APPLY TO ALL WALMART AND SAM’S CLUB PHARMACIES AND PHARMACISTS IN U.S. AND PUERTO RICO; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart settles dispute with labor activists over worker protest – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK deal signals a rethink on overseas expansion; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S INITIAL BOARD OF EIGHT DIRECTORS WILL ALSO INCLUDE ONE FOUNDER AS PER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 18/04/2018 – Walmart: Discounters Are Eating up the Grocery Growth — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – WALMART PACT TO WIPE OUT ACTION TAKEN AGAINST CA. EMPLOYEES

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.14 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Mgmt Ltd Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,269 shares. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Trust reported 11.60M shares. First Dallas Secs Incorporated has 0.93% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 13,237 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 10.86M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Jones Fincl Lllp stated it has 6,332 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co holds 330,153 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Management LP reported 2,060 shares. 5,043 were reported by New England Invest & Retirement Grp Inc Inc Inc. Private Asset Inc accumulated 0.04% or 2,405 shares. 732,055 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Alps Inc accumulated 613,416 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.17% or 2.51 million shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advisors reported 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 18,459 were reported by Mai Management. Invesco Ltd reported 0.09% stake.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 21,374 shares to 655,019 shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 4,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Lci Inds.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas holds 5,980 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 6,597 shares. Eqis Cap has 4,448 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Co owns 16,490 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Cipher Capital Lp, New York-based fund reported 14,412 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 1,077 shares. Shelton Cap holds 229 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 22,099 shares. Eagle Asset Inc reported 94,494 shares. Bokf Na owns 36,676 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Argyle Mgmt Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,800 shares. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Numerixs Techs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,957 shares to 36,136 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).