Principal Financial Group Boosted Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding by $1.89 Million; Bollard Group Increased Its Holding in At&T (T) by $3.18 Million

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 96,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 757,236 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.38M, up from 660,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 60,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 542,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.29 million, up from 481,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. It closed at $32.15 lastly. It is down 36.92% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE BELIEVES CO WELL POSITIONED TO “CAPITALIZE ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE” THROUGH CUSTOMER STRATEGY; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Of Nordstrom Board Announces The Receipt And Rejection Of An Indicative Proposal To Acquire The Company; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 32,913 shares to 789,031 shares, valued at $87.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 30,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 896,691 shares, and cut its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc owns 0.03% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 2,957 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 1.11M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Qci Asset Mgmt reported 24 shares. Sumitomo Life Co invested 0.08% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Guardian Life Of America has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Alethea Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 7,640 shares. Mengis Management Inc owns 21,097 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 7,511 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 73,032 shares. Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 49,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 1.40 million shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0% or 16,168 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 10,698 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 22,381 shares to 55,971 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 33,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,394 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

