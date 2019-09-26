Principal Financial Group Boosted Its Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Holding by $7.92 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 9.90 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 114,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 630,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.70M, up from 515,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 101,586 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold MANH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 14,316 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 43,839 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 145,700 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Bokf Na reported 0.02% stake. D E Shaw And accumulated 334,722 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). 11,507 are held by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Regions holds 0.01% or 14,472 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 631,954 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.1% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) or 227,093 shares. Herald Mngmt Ltd accumulated 45,500 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability holds 14,300 shares. 47 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 44,716 shares to 957,433 shares, valued at $228.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63M and $163.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Selway Asset holds 4.47% or 121,700 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Mgmt invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 68,402 are held by Stock Yards Retail Bank And Tru Com. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prentiss Smith Inc holds 2.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 73,578 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Advsr Lc accumulated 6,151 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability has 519,696 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 39,948 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Highstreet Asset stated it has 371,388 shares. First Manhattan invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Forbes J M Llp invested in 2.57% or 243,713 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt owns 11,600 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Financial Consulate holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,723 shares.