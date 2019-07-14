Principal Financial Group Boosted Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Position; Banc Funds Co Has Raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Stake

Principal Financial Group Inc increased Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Principal Financial Group Inc acquired 70,292 shares as Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Principal Financial Group Inc holds 3.32M shares with $68.23 million value, up from 3.25 million last quarter. Brookfield Ppty Partners LP now has $7.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 1.03M shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 16/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to take over U.S. mall operator GGP for $15.3 bln; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property bags mall owner GGP; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) stake by 36.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc acquired 264,284 shares as Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 988,884 shares with $7.54 million value, up from 724,600 last quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp now has $183.85M valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 26,104 shares traded. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has declined 17.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PMBC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMBC); 03/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancorp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 23/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 8.1%, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AS COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 25/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP PMBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 11/04/2018 Jim Roby Appointed Director of SBA Lending at Pacific Mercantile Bank; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Helps Companies Reduce Payment Processing Costs with eConnect Pay; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancrp Introduces eConnect Pay End-To-End Accounts Payable and Payments Solution; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices

More notable recent Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $3.0 Million in Financing to Brand Value Accelerator – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides a Multi-Million Dollar Credit Facility to Performance Inflatables Company – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $6.4 Million Credit Facility to Culinary International LLC – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Reports First Quarter Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $5.9 Million in Financing to RedRock Security & Cabling, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold PMBC shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 14.50 million shares or 0.36% more from 14.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsr owns 12,568 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 197,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Cap has 1.46% invested in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) for 1.60M shares. Panagora Asset reported 7,174 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 367 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 26,435 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,272 were reported by Sei Invests Com. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 28,388 shares. 38,221 are held by Financial Bank Of America De. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) or 2,399 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 751,299 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Bank Of Santa Clarita (BSCA) stake by 23,000 shares to 76,860 valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) stake by 45,477 shares and now owns 64,555 shares. Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was reduced too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $137,393 activity. Shares for $137,393 were sold by THOMAS JOHN MD on Thursday, January 31.

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 6,677 shares to 569,880 valued at $28.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) stake by 11,566 shares and now owns 267,878 shares. Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Financial Service has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Vanguard Gp owns 24,031 shares. 448,999 were reported by Ci Investments. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 15,097 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Tru Communications accumulated 0% or 58 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 631,501 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Synovus has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Bb&T Limited Liability stated it has 35,943 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 19,039 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 182,320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 149 shares. Summit Limited Co holds 0.04% or 10,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 302,905 shares. Asset Management One reported 253 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assoc owns 0.15% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 126,005 shares.