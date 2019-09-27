Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Upped Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position By $1.38 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering iRobot (IRBT)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 190.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc acquired 5,487 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc holds 8,370 shares with $2.11 million value, up from 2,883 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $249.63. About 328,202 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551)

Among 2 analysts covering iRobot Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:IRBT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. iRobot Corporation – Common Stock has $8300 highest and $7500 lowest target. $79’s average target is 28.46% above currents $61.5 stock price. iRobot Corporation – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since July 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Thursday, August 29. Canaccord Genuity maintained iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) rating on Thursday, July 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $7500 target. See iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $83.0000 Upgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: $114.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity. 11,159 iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares with value of $1.06M were sold by CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold iRobot Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 28.04 million shares or 1.69% less from 28.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Catalyst Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 6,300 shares. Eqis Mngmt owns 7,802 shares. Geode Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Advsr Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 13,419 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 6,322 shares. 4,940 are held by Everence Cap Mngmt. Gagnon Advsr Ltd stated it has 2.73% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Strs Ohio accumulated 1,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 50 shares. Advisory holds 0.05% or 27,220 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% or 7,795 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 4,266 shares. Gagnon Limited Liability Company reported 132,685 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 4.29M shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 168,209 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 3.00% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 477,324 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$59.71, Is iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At iRobot Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:IRBT) 15% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in October – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why iRobot Dropped 15.4% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IRobot reshuffles C-suite positions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair; and Looj Gutter Cleaning Robot. It has a 20.38 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Lc has 3,079 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc holds 2,440 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Com has invested 3.37% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 3,973 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.59% or 74,889 shares. Fragasso Group Incorporated Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,328 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) accumulated 0.38% or 8,687 shares. Nomura Holding Inc holds 0.01% or 4,856 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,188 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.47M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 1.07 million shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Caledonia Public Ltd Co holds 11.11% or 157,800 shares. Sigma Planning has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,427 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory reported 1.23 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Llc has 1.39% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 175,818 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “BD – Becton, Dickinson and Company: BD Announces Leadership Succession Plan – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.