Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Trimmed Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $1.57 Million as Market Value Rose; Asset Management Group Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $767,258 as Stock Price Rose

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 31,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 68,152 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 100,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 3.99M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 481,052 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Community Commercial Bank Na stated it has 54,169 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Srb Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Blue Chip Partners Inc reported 67,390 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Co has invested 0.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cadinha Limited Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Elm Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.22% or 2,555 shares. Wellington Shields Communication holds 8,715 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 33,151 shares. 3,000 are held by Alethea Mngmt Limited Liability. Condor Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,724 shares. Fidelity National Fincl reported 3.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 31,024 were reported by Livingston Asset Mgmt Commerce (Operating As Southport Management). Alliancebernstein LP has 5.53 million shares. Eagle Capital Management Llc stated it has 12,710 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $879.48 million for 22.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 79,950 shares to 209,411 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 9,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valicenti Advisory Service accumulated 12,668 shares. 30,956 were accumulated by First City Management Inc. M&T Bank Corp invested in 392,246 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 66,728 shares. Moreover, has 0.47% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 21.97 million shares. Cadence Cap Llc invested in 15,279 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 171,727 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 751 shares. Jane Street Limited stated it has 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 15,058 shares. Arrow Corporation reported 630 shares. Sns Fincl Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5,913 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 20.05 million shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,081 shares.