Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding By $392,388; Brandes Investment Partners LP Raised By $323,205 Its Turkcell Iletisim Hizme (TKC) Position

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Turkcell Iletisim Hizme (TKC) stake by 21.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp acquired 64,641 shares as Turkcell Iletisim Hizme (TKC)’s stock rose 4.32%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 368,559 shares with $2.02 million value, up from 303,918 last quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizme now has $4.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 177,155 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 13.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 24/04/2018 – Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri: First Quarter 2018 Results; 28/03/2018 – Telia Company: Telia Company and the other shareholders in Turkcell Holding have agreed on proposals for dividend and for board nominations in Turkcell; 29/03/2018 – Turkcell board reshuffled with three new members; 09/04/2018 – Turkcell: Eurobond Attracts Strong Demand From Global Investors; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BANKS FOR BMK $ BOND ROADSHOW FROM APRIL 3; 23/05/2018 – TURKCELL CEO CITES `IRRATIONAL PRICE MOVES’ IN FINANCIAL MKTS; 28/03/2018 – Turkcell Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in Europe, US Starting April 3; 28/03/2018 – TELIA TELIA.ST SAYS GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING OF TURKCELL WILL BE HELD ON MARCH 29, 2018, AND PROPOSAL IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROVED, AS TURKCELL HOLDING HOLDS 51 PERCENT OF TURKCELL; 02/04/2018 – Turkcell’s “Investment Grade” Status Affirmed Twice in a Week; 29/03/2018 – Telia Company: Turkcell General Assembly meeting approved dividends proposal shareholders in Turkcell Holding represented on Turkcells board

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 10.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 5,163 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc holds 45,467 shares with $3.48 million value, down from 50,630 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $300.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 4.16M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.50 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Cap stated it has 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Guardian Invest Management has 46,030 shares. Sprott Inc reported 1.1% stake. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capital City Fl reported 1.74% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Asset Mgmt reported 1.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,433 shares. 2,984 were accumulated by Horizon Invest Serv. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 30,558 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Northside Cap Ltd Company holds 0.21% or 7,011 shares in its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York has invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Modera Wealth Lc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Janney Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.17% or 40,539 shares. First Merchants has 57,951 shares. America First Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 1,177 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 14.34% above currents $70.99 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 23 by UBS. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 4,126 shares to 8,696 valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 9,500 shares and now owns 35,775 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was raised too.

