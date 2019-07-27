Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Lowered by $458,800 as Shares Rose; Exane Derivatives Has Cut Its Splunk (SPLK) Stake by $2.89 Billion

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,097 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, down from 19,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 17/04/2018 – WUSA9: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Splunk (SPLK) by 91.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 23,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.48M, down from 25,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Splunk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 1.09M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,120 shares to 26,010 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 9,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26 million. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 1.43 million shares. Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Invest has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bokf Na stated it has 160,638 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Amer Money Llc invested in 52,485 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 22,054 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 0.49% or 20,270 shares in its portfolio. 9,260 are held by Central Asset Invests Mgmt (Hk) Limited. Toth Advisory Corporation has invested 0.82% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sather Fincl Grp Incorporated has invested 4.47% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 230,680 were accumulated by Umb Bankshares N A Mo. Fruth Management reported 88,299 shares. Tradition Management holds 0.07% or 3,320 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn invested in 0% or 42 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 3,299 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.38% or 2.01M shares.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Lc stated it has 4,655 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.23% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Lord Abbett And Lc holds 123,534 shares. New York-based Millennium Lc has invested 0.04% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 1,690 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 322,867 shares or 2.59% of the stock. Hanseatic Mgmt Ser Inc accumulated 219 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Company reported 672,078 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors LP owns 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 23,751 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa stated it has 24,400 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bluecrest Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Zeke Advsr Limited Liability owns 6,009 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

