Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Has Decreased by $547,500; Elm Ridge Management Has Trimmed Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) Holding by $360,246

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 9,216 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 16,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $65.75. About 414,149 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 60,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.68% . The hedge fund held 185,989 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 246,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Yrc Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.505. About 428,498 shares traded. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 65.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.50% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 20/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Recognizes Environmental Excellence; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $45.7M, EST. $38.1M; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: James Welch to Serve as a Senior Advisor; 09/03/2018 YRC Worldwide Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for First Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Darren Hawkins Named CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ YRC Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YRCW); 17/04/2018 – Holland Named 2017 Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 71C; 17/04/2018 – Reddaway Again Named Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YRCW shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 22.94 million shares or 20.04% more from 19.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 13,882 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) for 7,215 shares. Art Advsr Lc, a New York-based fund reported 47,277 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Legal General Plc owns 6,913 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De invested in 74,982 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) or 194,429 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,421 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 415,444 shares. Bridgeway Management invested in 190,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 22,992 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.43M for 6.37 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na accumulated 34,375 shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 5,000 shares. 20,557 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings reported 36,188 shares. State Street invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 250,488 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Com. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 35,526 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 1,586 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Com has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 6,697 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Co holds 0.01% or 343 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 8,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Limited invested in 0.02% or 8,166 shares.