Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Raised Its Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $432,320; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Position by $507,000

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 41,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 8.37 million shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 15,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 70,590 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 55,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 11.31M shares traded or 42.70% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,800 shares to 384,300 shares, valued at $53.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 30,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,500 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 4.25M were accumulated by State Bank Of America De. Washington Trust reported 40,200 shares. Qs Investors Ltd has 24,385 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Company Lc holds 0.09% or 20,171 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd accumulated 30,311 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs reported 91 shares. Martingale Asset L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Legacy Capital Ptnrs holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 16,967 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 902 shares. Spark Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Ltd Com owns 75,650 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 706 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $394.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 3,724 shares to 1,220 shares, valued at $204,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,467 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh reported 44,628 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc holds 0.38% or 11.21M shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Lc owns 45,706 shares. 299,280 were accumulated by Apollo Mngmt Holdings L P. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.18% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 3.95 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus owns 2.84% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 10.44 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.1% or 491,656 shares in its portfolio. 21,244 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,375 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 199,920 were accumulated by First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited reported 16,444 shares stake. Starr invested in 3.39% or 290,833 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0.02% or 246,781 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 3.77M shares or 0% of its portfolio.