Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Raised Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $1.25 Million; International Business Machs (IBM) Stake Maintained by Centurylink Investment Management Company

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp (IBM) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 3,027 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,927 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 2.98M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 7,120 shares as the company's stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 26,010 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 18,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $202.48. About 1.11 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 17,842 shares to 14,701 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 2,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,125 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

