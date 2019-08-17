Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Raised By $350,480 Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position; Shorts at TALGA RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AU (TLGRF) Raised By 55.24%

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 12.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc acquired 13,480 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc holds 121,735 shares with $3.18M value, up from 108,255 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $6.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 4.93 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil

TALGA RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AU (OTCMKTS:TLGRF) had an increase of 55.24% in short interest. TLGRF’s SI was 16,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 55.24% from 10,500 shares previously. With 4,900 avg volume, 3 days are for TALGA RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AU (OTCMKTS:TLGRF)’s short sellers to cover TLGRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.306 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Talga Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of graphite properties. The company has market cap of $62.96 million. It also explores for iron ore, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds 100% interests in the graphite projects located in Norrbotten County, north Sweden.

Among 7 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.88's average target is 63.21% above currents $16.47 stock price.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $173,524 activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 was bought by DELANEY PETER B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.